Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Financial Analysis

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobix Labs and SiTime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $280,000.00 322.63 $940,000.00 N/A N/A SiTime $143.99 million 14.10 -$80.54 million ($3.63) -24.46

Mobix Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mobix Labs and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A -20.85% 1.82% SiTime -55.93% -10.21% -9.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobix Labs and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 0 2 4 0 2.67

SiTime has a consensus target price of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.93%. Given SiTime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Mobix Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

