MSA Safety (MSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average is $172.84. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

