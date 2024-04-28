Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.89.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group



Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

