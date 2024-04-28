National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$119.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$121.00 to C$119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.63.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$111.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.25. The firm has a market cap of C$104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

