NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.79. NatWest Group shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 811,128 shares traded.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,028,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,636,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 136,038 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

