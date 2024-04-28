NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.79. NatWest Group shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 811,128 shares traded.
The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
