Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 12,044 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,145.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,540.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 12,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,145.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,303 shares of company stock worth $108,316. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

