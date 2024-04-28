Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
