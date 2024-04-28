New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $715,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

