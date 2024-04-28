New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.52 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,512 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.4 %

CHX opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

