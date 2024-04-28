New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.48 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.39% of Sealed Air worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

