New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Catalent worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after acquiring an additional 365,648 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $55.92 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.