New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

APLS stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,011 shares of company stock worth $23,463,657. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

