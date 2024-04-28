New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,954 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,954 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.