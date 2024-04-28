New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,326 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $53,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

