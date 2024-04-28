New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,177 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Avantor worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,025,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,172,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 280,360 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Avantor by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Avantor by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 951,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 843,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

