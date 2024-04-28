New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,540 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $374.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.42 and a 200 day moving average of $414.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

