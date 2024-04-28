NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Up 234.9% in April

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the March 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NextPlat Stock Performance

Shares of NXPL stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.16. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.