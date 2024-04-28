Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

