Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $314.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company's stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

