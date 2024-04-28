Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

