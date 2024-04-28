Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 818 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stride were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 348.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after buying an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $3,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE LRN opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

