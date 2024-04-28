PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PC Connection

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 12.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.