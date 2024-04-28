PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
PC Connection Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
