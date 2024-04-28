Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.