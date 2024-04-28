PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PG&E in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in PG&E by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

