Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stake Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 571.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Photronics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

