PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,677.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNTFF opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Get PostNL alerts:

About PostNL

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.