Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$136.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$132.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2028 earnings at $20.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.09.

TSE PD opened at C$98.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$104.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 8.6166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$109,711.49. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$109,711.49. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

