Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQRR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $62.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

