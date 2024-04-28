Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
Shares of EQRR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $62.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
