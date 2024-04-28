Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Critical Comparison

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 23.13 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -27.24 Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 8.55 -$820,000.00 ($0.01) -4.22

Profitability

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thunder Mountain Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -113.48% -1.76% -1.75% Thunder Mountain Gold N/A -279.78% -63.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 533 acres located in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

