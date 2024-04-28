Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.