Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Issued By Zacks Research

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

ITW opened at $248.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average of $251.49. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

