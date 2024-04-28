Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.