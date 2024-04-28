Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $155.89 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

