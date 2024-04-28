Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Reduced by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.41.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $111.93 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

