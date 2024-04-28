Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

