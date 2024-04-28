Quest Critical Metals (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Trading Up 4%

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.19.

Quest Critical Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.24.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

