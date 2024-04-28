Raymond James Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$46.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.12. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2788927 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.39%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

