Raymond James Trims Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Target Price to C$19.25

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$19.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MHC.UN. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$295.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.76 and a 52 week high of C$23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.67.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

