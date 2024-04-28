Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.