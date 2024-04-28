Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

CPKF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares ( OTCMKTS:CPKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

