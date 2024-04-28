Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Spin Master Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE TOY opened at C$30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.22 and a one year high of C$39.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.99.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.