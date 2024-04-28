Reviewing Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Meta Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Data and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $32.43 million 1.19 $694.49 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $24.08 million 1.17 -$43.92 million ($4.50) -0.64

Analyst Ratings

Meta Data has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meta Data and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Meta Data has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Data and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -185.00% -37.54% -28.44%

Summary

Meta Data beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

