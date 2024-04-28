Robert W. Baird Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $252.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $257.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.63.

LECO opened at $229.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $156.80 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,179,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

