Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

RCI stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 89,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 236,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

