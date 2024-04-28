Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.50 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.96.

RCI.B stock opened at C$51.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.45. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The firm has a market cap of C$21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

