ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ROHM Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. ROHM has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
ROHM Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ROHM
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.