ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROHM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. ROHM has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

