Roth Capital Weighs in on CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNX. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 130.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.