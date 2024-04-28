Roth Capital Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

