Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $165.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

