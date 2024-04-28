Safe Bulkers (SB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SB opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

