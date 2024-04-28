Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($7.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.30) per share.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,976,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,052,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 273,257 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

